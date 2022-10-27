FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – China Peak Mountain Resort is holding a job fair on Friday, Oct. 28, with 200 positions open, according to manager Tim Cohee.

Cohee says the job fair will be on from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the north Fresno bar Sequoia Brewing Company, on Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.

Open positions include lift operators, ski and snowboard instructors, rental shop technicians, retail store sales staff, restaurant and bar staff, hotel staff, lift and vehicle mechanics, and facilities staff, says Cohee.

According to Cohee, starting pay is $17.50 per hour with full-time winter positions available. Some positions also have on-site housing.

There will be additional Job Fairs at China Peak every weekend starting Nov. 5, plus another Fresno Job Fair in early December.