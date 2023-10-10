FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Tulare Police Department says they received a 911 call regarding an assault with a weapon that occurred in the parking lot area of the Country Estates near 900 E Rankin Ave on Tuesday.

Officers say they responded to the scene and learned that a 20-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators say through the investigation, detectives learned there was a physical altercation between two people.

Police say a separate but related physical altercation occurred between the 20-year-old woman and the suspect. The suspect stabbed the woman multiple times and fled the scene. According to police, the suspect is unknown at this time.

Tulare County Police say the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tulare Police Department, German Brrios at (559)685-2300 ext. 2152.