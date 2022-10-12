MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says, around 2:45 a.m. the woman was driving east on Avenue 12 west of Road 30. According to officials, she was driving at an unknown high rate of speed when she made an unsafe turn, allowing her vehicle to run off the south roadway edge of Avenue 12.

The vehicle crossed all lanes of Avenue 12 while rotating in a counterclockwise direction and collided with a large power pole, shearing the power pole at its base and killing the driver.

CHP says at this time, alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.