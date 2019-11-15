20-year-old shares her Lyme disease diagnosis story

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – At just 7 years old, Chloe McLemore started having trouble forming sentences.

“She started stuttering and also scratching her head to the point that she had a bald spot,” Kathleen McLemore, Chloe’s mom, said.

She quickly then began experiencing other difficulties.

“Really bad body pain, along with stiffness for me and then brain fog, lots of brain fog, anxiety, depression,” Chloe said.

Kathleen said she took Chloe to several doctors, but no answer would leave them satisfied.

“It was very frustrating,” Barry McLemore, Chloe’s father, said. “I’m a mechanic, I fix things with my hands and I’m able to do so much. And here I have my daughter who’s broken and I had no power or couldn’t fix her.”

It wasn’t until Chloe went to Amen Clinic in 2017 where she got an answer. She had Lyme Disease.

“Ten years of false information and finally getting a solid ‘this is what you have,’ it’s hard to explain the feelings. I had a lot of joy,” Chloe said.

At last, there was a sense of hope.

“Oh validation,” Kathleen said. “Hallelujah, we’re not bad parents, my daughter’s not lazy.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, Lyme Disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected black-legged tick. Among the early symptoms are fever, rashes and muscle aches. But if left untreated, later signs could include nerve pain, stiffness and severe headaches.

“It’s hard for people to take you seriously because they don’t see it on the outside, you look fine,” Chloe said.

Since Chloe got diagnosed, she’s tried antibiotics and other treatments, but her and her family said nothing has worked. Yet, they continue to remain hopeful.

“I was very active as a kid, I’d love to do that again,” Chloe said. “Going to Disneyland, I loved going to Disneyland.”

Chloe will be heading to southern California for a couple of weeks to try other treatments, her mother said.

“There’s got to be something, there’s got to be something better,” Kathleen said. “I’m hopeful for my daughter because she hasn’t had a childhood, she hasn’t had a life.”

Chloe’s parents said they hope her story can help others who are suffering from Lyme Disease. “We know there are other people out there hurting. You know, if she can help just one person,” Barry said.

To get more information about symptoms of Lyme Disease, go to the Center for Disease and Control Prevention’s website.

“We want to get the word out,” Kathleen said. “If you’re experiencing symptoms, doctors are not taking you seriously, there are doctors out there that will believe you.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.