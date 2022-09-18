KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.

According to investigators, Antonia Orosco of Fresno was driving a Honda sedan westbound on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.

A 20-year-old woman from Mendota was driving an Acura, traveling eastbound on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.

CHP officers say Orosco while driving impaired, allowed his vehicle to veer to the left and cross over into the opposing eastbound lane directly in front of Acura.

The vehicles collided head-on within the eastbound lane resulting in major damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Acura sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CHP officers.

All passengers in the Acura sustained major to moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Orosco also sustained major injuries and was also transported to the hospital.