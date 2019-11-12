20-year-old killed in Highway 180 crash identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was killed in an accident on Highway 180 on Monday night has been identified.

The driver of a vehicle was killed in a four-vehicle crash, which started after a single-vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 180, west of Highway 41.

According to CHP, the driver got out of his car after the first crash and was struck by a passing motorist and killed. That led to another accident involving two other vehicles.

He was identified Tuesday as Xavier Olivares, 20, of Fresno.

No other information was immediately available.

