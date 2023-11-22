HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old was arrested in Hanford for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say in Sept. of 2023 they began investigating after receiving a cybertip from NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children).

Over the course of the investigation and multiple search warrants, a suspect was identified as 20-year-old Julian Lopez, according to officials.

Investigators say Lopez was interviewed and admitted to downloading child sexual abuse material and was subsequently arrested.