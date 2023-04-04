FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of arson, officials from the Fresno Fire Department announced on Tuesday.

Fire officials said on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 7:34 p.m. they received a call about a commercial fire at Motel 6 located at 4080 North Blackstone Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they say discovered a fire in one of the motel units. While working to extinguish the fire, they say they discovered a second fire in an adjacent unit.

The suspect 20-year-old Halmah Mutraamconley was identified through video surveillance footage. On March 19, 2023, authorities say they located and arrested Mutraamconley on suspicion of two counts of arson of an inhabited structure.

Fresno Fire Department report shows the fire caused significant damage to two motel rooms, but no civilians were injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Fresno Fire Department Investigations Unit Supervisor at (559) 621-4440.