2 young sisters killed in DUI crash in Porterville, police say

Police say Elizabeth Nungaray, 43, is accused of causing a crash that killed two sisters in Porterville.

PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested following a DUI crash that killed two young sisters over the weekend, according to the Porterville Police Department.

At 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Main Street and Orange Avenue for a car accident involving three vehicles.

Police say 43-year-old Elizabeth Nungaray of San Jose was driving southbound on Main Street when she blew through a red light at Orange Avenue, slamming into an SUV that had the right of way.

Following that crash, police say Nungaray’s vehicle hit another car, as well as a traffic control light pole.

An 11-year-old girl in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and her 8-year-old sister was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later passed away from her injuries.

A photo from the scene of Saturday’s fatal DUI crash in Porterville. (Photo: Porterville Stringer)

A 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl also suffered major injuries and were flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

As officers were investigating the crash, police say they determined that Nungaray had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nungaray was arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing an injury traffic collision while impaired.

She was booked into the Tulare County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bail.