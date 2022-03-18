FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a vehicle overturned in the Coalinga area Thursday.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded Thursday to calls of a crash on Interstate 5 near 25th Avenue in Coalinga.

Investigators determined that the vehicle driving southbound traveled off of the roadway into a dirt section on the shoulder of Interstate 5. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest, CHP officials say.

The driver, Angel Michel, 29 of Richmond, suffered major injuries and the passenger, identified only as a 2-year-old girl died in the crash.

According to a news release from CHP officials, “alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.”