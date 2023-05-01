TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 2-year-old child was hit and killed after running into the road in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the child was hit at Avenue 256, east of Road 159, around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

According to investigators, a 27-year-old man was driving westbound on Avenue 256, east of Road 159. A 2-year-old child was in a driveway, north of the roadway, as the vehicle neared the child, the child ran into the roadway.

CHP says the front of the vehicle struck the child. The child was transported to a local Hospital, where he died.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with Officers.