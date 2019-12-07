2-year Lemoore Police officer has played piano for 19 years

LEMOORE, California – (KSEE/KGPE) – A Lemoore Police officer with two years of policing experience has 19 years of piano experience.

Officer Ellsworth showed off his skills on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Ellsworth is currently assigned to West Hills College Lemoore as their new School Resource Officer.

“I got into law enforcement to build bridges between law enforcement and vulnerable groups in the community,” Ellsworth said.

This months Officer Bio is on Officer Ellsworth!! Officer Ellsworth is currently assigned to West Hills College Lemoore… Posted by Lemoore Police Department on Friday, December 6, 2019

