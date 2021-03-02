2 women steal $5K worth of Ulta products, escape arrest, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A pair of women stole approximately $5,000 worth of products from a pair of Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno before leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit, according to Fresno Police.

The two incidents took place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say the two suspects, described as African-American women, stole products from the Ulta Beauty store located at Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue and at the store in River Park. Witnesses say they were in the stores for less than two minutes.

According to police, both suspects escaped the scene in a silver Kia vehicle. Officers also report the pair discarding some of the stolen property during the pursuit. They were last seen traveling northbound on Highway 99.

No arrests have been made at this time.