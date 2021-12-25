2 women shot and killed during Christmas gathering at Reedley home, deputies say

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and Kingsburg police officers responded to the scene in Reedley.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women have died after they were shot during a family gathering on Christmas Day at a home in Reedley, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Goodfellow and Rio Vista avenues after someone called 9-1-1 to report shots had been fired during a disturbance at a home.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found two women dead from gunshot wounds inside of the home.

Photo of the scene near Goodfellow and Rio Vista avenues in Reedley.

Following the shooting, the suspect was immediately identified and deputies began searching for him.

The suspect was arrested about an hour later by deputies near Orange Cove.

The scene is expected to remain closed off throughout the night as detectives work to gather evidence.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victims, but say there was a family gathering at the home prior to the shooting. The relationship between the suspect and the victims is unknown.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.