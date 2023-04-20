FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were rescued and cited after finding themselves stuck in the middle of the San Joaquin River Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire officials say around 3:30 p.m. they responded to the Santa Fe tracks at the river on the northern edge of Fresno County after receiving calls from nearby golfers claiming to hear screams.

When Fresno County Deputies arrived, they said they found two kayakers in the middle of the river stuck in some trees; what officials refer to as a “strainer.” They were under train trusses on the west side of the train tracks on the river.

Firefighters say the kayakers were above water, uninjured, and just needed help out of the river.

A boat was then launched upstream from a nearby station where authorities were able to safely get the two women to shore. Deputies say the women were ultimately charged with a misdemeanor for entering the river.

Fresno Fire and Fresno County Deputies are reminding the public that no one should be in the river right now as it is closed due to being at the flood stage. Being at the flood stage creates a great risk to public safety.

Deputies say there is a zero-tolerance policy and anyone caught inside the river will be cited. The Kings River and San Joaquin River are anticipated to be open mid to late July but is subject to change.