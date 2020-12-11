2 weeks left to donate to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, in-store & online

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — There are just two weeks left for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and organizers are urging people to donate.

In a typical year, it’s hard to miss the ringing bells as you walk in to certain stores.

The Salvation Army has been doing their annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign for 130 years.

This year, because of the pandemic, things are different.

“In the past we’ve been able to be out at numerous stores but because of the limited staff and limited volunteers we just haven’t been able to be out there as much,” explained Major Carole Abella with the Fresno Salvation Army.

Limited red kettles are set up, with touch-less ways to donate, like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The organization has also set up their website so you can give back from the comfort of your home.

“We are really asking people to consider donating online it makes it so that they don’t have to go out of their home,” Abella explained.

Organizers expect 50% decrease in funds this year.

Money that helps the organization serve people with Christmas assistance, like food, shelter, or help to pay bills.

“We get calls everyday for rental assistance, utilities assistance. People who in the first time in their life have had to ask the Salvation Army for a food box because they’ve lost jobs,” Abella said.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends Dec. 24.

Here is the link to donate: https://bit.ly/37abhaL