CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating a vehicle crash Friday morning in Clovis.

According to Clovis police, the intersection was closed for hours after two vehicles collided in the intersection around 6:30 a.m. at Shaw and Minnewawa avenues.

Both drivers and passengers were uninjured in the crash. The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said.