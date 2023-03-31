VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare County rivers have been ordered closed by Sheriff Mike Boudreaux following what officials describe as “swift and extremely dangerous water levels.”

Both St. John’s River and the Kings River in Tulare County are subject to the close order, which includes both rivers, waterways, banks, and beaches. Officials add that it covers all purposes, including recreational and commercial use.

Those exempt from the order include emergency personnel, as well as private property owners along the river who are securing their property from levee breaches. The order does not include the St. John’s River Trail, also known as the St. John’s River Walk.

The Kings River will be closed from the Tulare/ Fresno County Line,, west of Avenue 428, to the Tulare/ Kings County Line, east of Avenue 384.

The St. John’s River will be closed from Mckays Point, west of Road 236, to where the St. Johns turns into Cross Creek to the Tulare/ Kings County Line at Ave 1.

A map showing the closure in both the Kings River and St. John’s River can be seen below:

Tulare County residents looking for more information are asked to call (559) 802-9791 or go to the Tulare County emergencies page.