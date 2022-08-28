FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teenagers were injured after they were shot and crashed a stolen car through a fence on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Barcus and Donner avenues after it was reported that 15 to 20 rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed through a fence into a field on Barcus Avenue.

The car was empty, but officers said they were able to track down two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old who had run away from the car following the crash.

Officers said the 16-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The car the teens were driving was found in a field after the shooting.

One of the 17-year-olds was also shot in the upper and lower body and was taken to the hospital, where officials said he is in stable condition. The second 17-year-old was not injured in the shooting.

While investigating, officers said they learned that someone had shot at the teens’ car in the area of Gettysburg and Polk avenues. One of the teens was driving the car when he was shot and ended up crashing into the fence.

Officers said the car the teens were in was discovered to be reported stolen.

Investigators are still searching for the motive in the shooting, and do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.