HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two teenagers were found shot in Hanford after police responded to a call of a disabled car Sunday night, according to Hanford Police officers.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Davis Street and 11th Avenues.

An 18-year-old was found inside the car in critical condition. A 17-year-old passenger was found outside the car he was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect.