ARMONA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teenagers were found with loaded handguns in Armona, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office officials.

On Tuesday, around 12:16 p.m. deputies say responded to a report that two people were wearing face masks and carrying backpacks in the area of Cornelia Drive and Christopher Street.

When they arrived, they say they found two people that matched the description.

One of the suspects was identified by deputies as 19-year-old Pahbian Jackson. The other was wearing a ski mask and was later identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, according to officials.

Deputies say that the juvenile was turned away from them when they arrived. The deputies say they instructed the juvenile to face the wall and show his hands. While he was turning deputies say they saw a handgun sticking out of his pant pocket.

The .9mm Glock style handgun did not have a serial number and was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, according to officials.

Additional searches of the juvenile found a second magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition, according to officials.

According to deputies, Jackson began walking towards the door of a nearby residence but was detained before he could enter.

Jackson claimed that he and the juvenile were making a video, according to officials.

During a search of Jackson’s backpack deputies say they found another .9mm Glock style handgun without a serial number. Additionally, deputies say the gun had an extended magazine and was loaded with two rounds of ammunition.

The juvenile was booked into a juvenile center on charges of possessing an untraceable firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, minor illegally possessing a concealed weapon, and minor illegally possessing ammunition.

Jackson was booked for possessing a traceable firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of a large-capacity magazine.