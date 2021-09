FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in what police called a family dispute early Thursday morning in downtown Fresno.

Police said the stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. near Effie and Illinois avenues.

Police said a man and a woman both in their 30’s were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.