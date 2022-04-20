TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were shot Wednesday morning in Strathmore, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies received several calls reporting gunshots and someone calling for help around 12:30 a.m. near Avenue 188 and Road 240. When officers arrived they found a man and a woman who had been shot multiple times.

According to deputies both victims were transported to a local hospital. Authorities have not disclosed their condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.