FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and woman were shot and killed in southeast Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say they respond to the 200 block of Argyle near Tulare Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

When officers arrived they say they found a woman shot dead. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police say.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.