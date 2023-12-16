TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were rescued using the Jaws of Life after being pinned in from a car crash that took place Saturday outside of Springville, the Tulare County Fire Department announced.

Firefighters say the two-vehicle collision happened in the area of Highway 190 and River Island Drive. Four patients were involved, two of whom needed to be rescued using the Jaws of Life.

Images released by Tulare County Fire reveal one of the vehicles involved with extensive damage to the passenger side.

Officials say both ground and air EMS units were used to transport patients to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are actively under investigation.