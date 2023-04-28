TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search and rescue for a missing adult on Kaweah River at Slick Rock is underway, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office along with Tulare County Fire and NAS Lemoore Swiftwater Dive Rescue teams worked together Friday evening and recovered a 7-year-old child and an adult male out of the middle of the river.

Photo Credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Photo Credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Photo Credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say both the juvenile and adult male are being treated at a local hospital.

Crews are still searching for a missing adult who did not surface.

This is an active scene, and more information will be released once it comes along.