FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo.

Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House.

“Christmas is our male reindeer, and he is currently shedding the velvet on his antlers which is super cool,” said the zoo’s Emily Valdez. “It’s a cool fact that not a lot of people know that reindeer do this so it’s really exciting for us to share this with guests and help them learn a little bit more about this species that we don’t have here at the zoo all the time.”

The two reindeer will be at Fresno Chafee Zoo for the duration of the Illuminature display. More information about the display can be found at fresnochaffeezoo.org.