2 pets missing after fire that damaged 4 Fresno apartments

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — 2 pets are missing after a fire that damaged 4 apartments in southeast Fresno Thursday.

Around 8:13 a.m Fresno Fire crews received a call of a resident of an apartment near Swift and Chestnut avenues that awoke to find fire in their apartment. The resident quickly evacuated the apartment. When crews arrived they found heavy flames and smoke.

Fire crews say they were able to quickly knock down the fire and within 30 minutes they had complete control.

1 unit was damaged by fire and 3 units were damaged by smoke. No one appears to have been hurt in the blaze but investigators are still looking for 1 dog and 1 cat that are missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.