KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people escaped a house fire that killed two pets near Kerman Thursday morning, according to North Central Fire Protection crews.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a house on California near Jameson avenues.

Fire crews said there were up to a dozen pets inside of the home two pets died in the fire and two are missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.