FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two people, multiple vehicles, and a restaurant window were struck in a West Fresno shooting, according to Fresno Police.

Police say they responded to calls around 9:30 p.m. about shots being fired in the area of Shaw and Marty avenues.

Officers say they found several bullet casings, two parked vehicles with bullet holes, and a nearby Applebee’s restaurant window that had also been struck by gunfire.

Officers say they found blood trails leading towards Shaw Avenue. Police say about 15 to 20 minutes later, a hospital called police and said that the gunshot victims were at the hospital.

Both victims, one man, and one woman had gunshot wounds. The man had multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body, and the woman had been hit in the leg according to police. Both have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives are still investigating the scene, and there is no suspect information at this time according to police.