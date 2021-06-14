2 people shot and killed in Parlier in 24 hours

PARLIER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriffs Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Parlier Sunday night that left one man dead.

This is the second homicide in 24 hours for the City of Parlier.

Deputies said the man was standing outside of his car at Gardenia and Scott avenues around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night when another car drove by and fired shots.

Authorities say the victim was hit in the upper thigh and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The shooting happened just one day after Parlier police responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in front of a home on the 13000 Block of 9th Street.

Officers say two men in their 50s and 60s had been shot. They were taken to the hospital where one later died.

Investigators don’t think the shootings are related. This was the second and third homicide of 2021 for the City of Parlier.