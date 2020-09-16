2 people killed in head-on crash on Highway 41

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Elkhorn and Highway 41.

The CHP said a pickup truck and a car crashed after they say a white Nissan truck was driving north in the southbound lane of Highway 41 when they sideswiped an SUV crashing head-on into a Hyundai killing the drivers of both vehicles.

The pick-up truck burst into flames after the crash.

Four people were in the SUV, and they were uninjured, CHP says.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash.

