2 people killed in fiery crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling almonds Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Kamm and Jameson avenues in Fresno County.

The CHP said a pickup truck was north on Kamm Avenue when the driver ran a stop sign hitting the back of the semi-truck who was headed west on Jameson Avenue dragging the pickup truck 100 feet when it burst into flames killing the driver and a passenger. 

The big-rig driver was uninjured.

