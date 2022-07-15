TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two pedestrians were hit and killed by trains today in two separate incidents in Tulare on Friday morning.

According to Tulare Police, the first incident took place around 4.50 a.m. when a woman was hit and killed by a train near Cross Avenue and J Street. A witness saw the woman walking across the tracks as the train was coming in. Her identity has not been released.

Officers add that the second incident took place around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Inyo and J Street when a witness says a man walked into the path of a southbound train. Officials add that the 45-year-old man is a known transient. His name has not been released at this time.

Investigators do not believe the two train deaths are related.