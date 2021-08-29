2 people injured in shooting at Millerton Lake, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot and injured at Millerton Lake on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the west end of the lake by the old courthouse near Millerton Road.

The conditions of both victims are currently unknown at this time.

Deputies have not yet released the age or gender of either person who was shot.

Authorities are currently searching for the suspect.

No other details have been provided about the shooting at this time.