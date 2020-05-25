Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.

2 people died in crash on Highway 41 early Monday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 41 Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at Conejo Avenue and Highway 41.

The CHP said a 25-year-old man from Fresno was seriously injured when the car he was driving veered off the roadway where it struck a metal light post located on the northeast corner of the intersection.

According to public information officer Mike Salas, a 35-year-old female passenger who was not seat belted died in the crash, and an adult male also died.

Alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in this collision

No other information was provided.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know