2 people died in crash on Highway 41 early Monday morning

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 41 Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at Conejo Avenue and Highway 41.

The CHP said a 25-year-old man from Fresno was seriously injured when the car he was driving veered off the roadway where it struck a metal light post located on the northeast corner of the intersection.

According to public information officer Mike Salas, a 35-year-old female passenger who was not seat belted died in the crash, and an adult male also died.

Alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in this collision

No other information was provided.

