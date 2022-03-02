MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were hospitalized after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called out to the area of M and 12th streets after it was reported that two pedestrians had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found two people lying in the roadway and suffering from moderate injuries.

Both pedestrians were rushed to a local hospital to have their injuries treated.

Following the crash, Officials say the driver who hit the pedestrians drove away from the scene without ever stopping to check on them or trying to call law enforcement for help.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say they learned a driver in a 4-door car had hit the victims before continuing northbound down the road.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that the suspect’s car had damage to the front right bumper and headlight.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer Matthew Calcagno at (209) 385-6905 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.