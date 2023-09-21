FRESNO. Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Madera Police Department has brought two Labradoodles on board and they will soon be ready for work, according to their handlers Officer Trinh and Officer Romia.

Officer Trinh’s new partner Axel, has very high energy and is an 11-month-old yellow lab.

Officer Romias’ new partner is named Ulf, he is a two-year-old black lab. Ulf is highly focused and is a lover of people.

Madera Police say the training of the K-9s and other handlers should be done in a month, and soon residents will be able to see them out in the field working.