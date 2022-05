FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffe Zoo announced two new baby colobus monkeys on Monday.

“The Zoo is very excited to add two new members to our colobus troop,” said General Curator Lyn Myers. “We cannot wait to see these babies grow and develop with the help of their family.”

The Fresno Chaffe Zoo says guests will be able to see the two colobus babies periodically throughout the spring and summer.