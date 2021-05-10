2 more names inscribed on Tulare County’s Peace Officer’s Memorial

TULARE, California (KGPE) – Two more names were added to the Tulare County Peace Officers Memorial ahead of Monday’s ceremony in Visalia. The monument, built in May of 2002, holds the names of the fallen heroes of Tulare County and honors their legacy.

“There’s two additional names on this wall this year and these names were taken by COVID and we want to recognize both of them,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. “Lieutenant Franklin Arnold, IV, he had a 40-year career in law enforcement and also Deputy Frank Holguin, he worked for the Sheriff’s office and actually was many a friend to many of us.”

There are 28 names written on the monument. At Monday’s ceremony, boots were placed on the ground symbolizing their dutiful lives.

“As we recognize the names on the wall, it becomes ever more saddening when you realize that the names before us that we didn’t personally know, there’s many on here that we personally did know. Our hearts go to the family and friends.”

State Senator Shannon Grove attended and announced California’s declaration to make May 15th, 2021 Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Our peace officers have a job second in importance to none and it’s a job that is just as difficult and dangerous as it is important,” said State Senator Grove. “With all that’s going on in our cities, our counties, our state, and the nation, we must lift up in prayer every day those men and women that are defending the line that protects all of us so that we can remain safe.”