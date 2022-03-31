CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have arrested two women with familial ties to the two men arrested on suspicion of robbing a pregnant woman.

Detectives from the Clovis Police Department investigating a robbery in which a pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach identified two more arrests made by law enforcement.

Police say Gloria Castaneda, 60, and Cecilia Castaneda, 36, both of Fresno, were arrested after detectives say they discovered that the two women used the victim’s credit and debit cards at two Fresno businesses hours after the robbery.

Police identified Gloria as the mother and Cecilia as the sister of Joey Tyler, one of the two suspects arrested on Mar. 21 in connection to the robbery.

Both women were booked into Fresno County jail on suspicion of identity theft and conspiracy related to the robbery.