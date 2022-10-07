FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma.

In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance and raise money for the efforts to find her.

Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.

At 4:00 a.m. Sunday, August 7, a surveillance camera at the gas station captured Fuentes pulling up to the store, getting out of her car, and walking inside the business to make a purchase at the front counter.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes making a purchase inside of the ampm she was last seen driving away from.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

After buying the items, the footage shows Fuentes walking out of the store, getting back into her car, and turning westbound onto Nebraska Avenue as she drove away.

Fuentes was driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. The car has not been seen since Fuentes’ disappearance.

She is described as 5-foot-3, 220 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Selma Police Department has not released any new details about Fuentes’ case.

A $20,000 reward is being offered by the family for information that leads to Fuentes’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selma Police Department at (559) 896-2525