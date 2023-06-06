The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team searches the Kaweah River at Slick Rock June 5, 2023 for the man who went missing April 28, 2023.

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are looking for two men that remain missing, one in the Kaweah River at Slick Rock, and one on the Tule River, said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Deputies said that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office divers were in the Kaweah River searching for the man that went missing on April 28, and they are receiving help from the Sheriff’s Boating Safety Enforcement Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that they are trying to recover both victims with help from the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit (which are drones), air support, and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Swuiftwater Dive Rescue Team when safe to enter the water.

Sheriff’s officials said that the second man was missing on May 13.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that rivers in Tulare County remain closed except for commercial rafting companies.