$2 Million approved to assist museums, local nonprofits, and local artists impacted by COVID-19

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — $2 million is now approved to help provide relief to Fresno’s arts-based institutions impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and Councilmember Mike Karbassi sponsored the Fresno Arts and Culture and Nonprofit Emergency Relief Grant Fund that will provide financial assistance to local nonprofits, museums, theaters, and local artists impacted by COVID-19.

The Fresno Arts Council will provide grants between $10,000 and $150,000 to local museums, grants between $10,000 to $25,000 to local nonprofit performing art theaters, and grants of $5,000 to individual Fresno resident artists.

Through the Economic Development Department, the city will also provide grants of between $5,000 and $25,000 to Fresno-based community non-profit organizations to make up for any loss of revenue or fundraising due to COVID-19.

