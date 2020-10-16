$2 Million approved to assist museums, local nonprofits, and local artists impacted by COVID-19

A worker walks past “Love Is in the Air”, a screen print on paper, by British artist Banksy, a day before the unveiling of an exhibition in Rome, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The exhibition opens on Sept. 8 and runs until April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — $2 million is now approved to help provide relief to Fresno’s arts-based institutions impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and Councilmember Mike Karbassi sponsored the Fresno Arts and Culture and Nonprofit Emergency Relief Grant Fund that will provide financial assistance to local nonprofits, museums, theaters, and local artists impacted by COVID-19.

The Fresno Arts Council will provide grants between $10,000 and $150,000 to local museums, grants between $10,000 to $25,000 to local nonprofit performing art theaters, and grants of $5,000 to individual Fresno resident artists.

Through the Economic Development Department, the city will also provide grants of between $5,000 and $25,000 to Fresno-based community non-profit organizations to make up for any loss of revenue or fundraising due to COVID-19.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.