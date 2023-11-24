FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who were shooting at each other on Friday morning in Fresno led to both being hospitalized, with one listed in critical condition, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:00 a.m., officers from the Southwest Policing District say they responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of West Kearney Boulevard and Marks Avenue.

The caller who reported the shooting said they heard multiple shots being fired and when they looked out their window, it appeared as if the people of the two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Officers say they searched for the two vehicles but were unable to locate them, however, they did find shell casings at the scene.

While still on scene, a local hospital contacted the Fresno Police Department reporting that two gunshot victims had just been dropped off.

Officers say when they arrived at the hospital, one shooting victim was being rushed into surgery. The other shooting victim was treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. At the time the victim who is currently in surgery is listed in critical condition.

Police say both shooting victims are both males in their early 20’s.

Detectives from the department’s Felony Assault Unit say they are currently responding to the scene and the local hospital to begin their investigation.

The intersection where the shooting took place will remain closed as this is an ongoing investigation.