2 men arrested in connection to Fresno barbershop homicide, police say

30-year-old Luis “Danny” Lopez, left, and 25-year-old Ryan Guerra, right, have been arrested in connection to a homicide earlier this year in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for the murder of a barbershop employee earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Wednesday, police identified 30-year-old Luis ‘Danny’ Lopez as the person responsible for the death of 23-year-old Alex Solorio at the Colima’s Fade Shop on Blackstone Avenue.

Police say 25-year-old Ryan Guerra is accused of helping Lopez at the scene following the homicide.

On the afternoon of May 30, officers were called out to the barbershop after it was reported that an unresponsive man had been found inside of the business.

A photo of 23-year-old Alex Solorio provided by the Fresno Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Solorio suffering from trauma to his body. Solorio was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez and Guerra were both arrested earlier this week and booked in the Fresno County Jail. Authorities have not provided details about a motive for the murder.

Police say Lopez has been charged with murder, and Guerra has been charged with being an accessory to the crime.

Although arrests have been made, officers are asking anyone with information about this homicide to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.