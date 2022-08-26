VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for grand theft on Friday in Visalia according to the Visalia Police Department.

According to officers at on Lebec Street and Harter Avenue around 7:30 p.m., two men identified as 19-year-old Ernesto Palacios and 36-year-old Luis Juarez were allegedly removing lumber from a construction site.

Officials say that upon arrival police officers contacted Palacios and Juarez with a moving truck full of lumber. Officers then contacted the owner of the property and confirmed that neither of the suspects had permission to take the lumber from the site.

Police say both Palacios and Juarez were arrested for Grand Theft. An inventory of the moving truck was conducted which led to officers finding a loaded handgun, bindle of methamphetamine, and burglary tools. Each suspect was transported and booked at Pre-Trial.