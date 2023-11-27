HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing a car and running away from police on Nov. 22., according to the Hanford Police Department.

Hanford Police say they responded to the area of Seventh Street and 10th Avenue after receiving an alert on their camera system of a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Hanford.

Officers say they located the stolen truck driving in the area of Myrtle Street and Harris Street. A traffic stop was initiated on the truck which failed to yield to officers. The suspect led officers on a pursuit for about 15 minutes going about 25 miles through the east side of Hanford and continued on Grangeville Boulevard reaching the Kings County line before proceeding back west into Hanford.

Officials say the Kings County air unit was overhead and kept visual on the vehicle during the pursuit along with California Highway Patrol helicopter and patrol units who also assisted.

The vehicle continued to evade officers, eventually driving along the railroad tracks and coming to a stop where both driver and passenger ran from the vehicle to nearby houses.

Kings County Air unit led officers to the last known locations of the suspects. Hanford Police K9 Jet alerted and caught the driver who was hiding under a covering in a backyard and taken into custody, according to police.

The passenger was also located in a nearby vacant residence and was taken into custody – including the driver. Both were booked into the Kings County Jail.