2 local women appointed by Newsom to serve on state’s higher education governing boards

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that two women from Fresno County have been appointed as representatives to serve on the governing boards for the state’s public institutes of higher education.

Yammilette Rodriguez, 45 of Fresno, and Irma L. Olguin, 40 of Caruthers, were among the 10 individuals appointed to serve on the University of California Board of Regents, California State University Board of Trustees or the California Community Colleges Board of Governors.

“These leaders bring a wide array of knowledge and experience from across the state’s diverse regions, including the Central Valley, to our world-class colleges and universities, and share a deep commitment to serving our state,” Newsom says.

Rodriguez was appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees and has been both a National Trainer and Consultant for the Youth Leadership Institute since 2020.

Rodriguez has held leadership positions at various institutes, some of which include being the Governmental Relations Consultant at PG&E, Director of Admissions at Fresno Pacific University, a member of the Board of Directors at the Vesper Society and more.

Olguin was appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors and has been the co-founder and chief executive officer at Bitwise Industries since 2013.

Olguin has also held various leadership positions before being appointed to the board, some of which include serving as an advisory board member at REDF, working as the co-founder of Hashtag Fresno and Co-founder/President at Edit LLC and serving as a President’s Advisory Board Member at Fresno State.

Newsom says in a press release that he’s looking forward to working with the state’s higher education leaders in helping students reach their full potential and to, “drive California’s long-term economic prosperity.”