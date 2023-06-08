FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Central Valley law enforcement officers graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Lieutenant David Madrigal, Fresno Police Department, and Lieutenant Josiah Arnold, Madera Police Department graduated Session #286.

The FBI says their national academy welcomed more than 200 law enforcement professionals to the FBI training facility in Quantico, Virginia, for each session.

The 10-week program includes intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

Students and their respective law enforcement agencies receive tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging, and travel to and from the training facility at no cost.